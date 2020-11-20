Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in October

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,540 shares of company stock worth $808,048. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $664.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

