Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

NYSE:ARE opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

