Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,945,600 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 3,416,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,972.8 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

