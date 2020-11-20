Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 25th (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ALGS opened at $19.90 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

