Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in October

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.