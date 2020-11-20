Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the October 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.