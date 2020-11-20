AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stake Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

AB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

