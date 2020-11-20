Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

