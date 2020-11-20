Alphatec Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 933% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.31 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.