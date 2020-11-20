Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.53.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -426.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $3,236,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,055 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,959. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 72.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after buying an additional 194,541 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

