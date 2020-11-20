Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ALT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.60. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

