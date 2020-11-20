Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 60,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

About Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

