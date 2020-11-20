AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $413.32

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $413.32 and last traded at $412.99, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.42 and its 200 day moving average is $337.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in AMERCO by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

