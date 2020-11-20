American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,231,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 224,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

