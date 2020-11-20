American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Down 30.8% in October

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADFS opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. American Defense Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

