AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,697,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME opened at $118.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

