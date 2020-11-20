Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,436 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.51% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

