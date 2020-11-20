Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.15 Million

Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $202.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.24 million and the highest is $205.70 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $232.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $846.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.02 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $878.67 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of HURN opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.60 million, a PE ratio of -215.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 113,971 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

