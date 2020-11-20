Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $246.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $248.03 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $954.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.40 million to $955.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

NYSE UTZ opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.