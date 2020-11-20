Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.94. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

