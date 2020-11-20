Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.21. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,317 shares of company stock worth $11,839,135 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

