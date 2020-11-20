Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post sales of $224.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $224.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $166.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $831.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.30 million to $836.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $931.07 million, with estimates ranging from $869.70 million to $955.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

MPWR stock opened at $312.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $358.68. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.94.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

