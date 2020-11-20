Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.42 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $14.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

