Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 19.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

