Analyzing Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group -13.96% -19.39% -5.51% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaska Air Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 3 10 1 2.86 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaska Air Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $8.78 billion 0.68 $769.00 million $6.42 7.55 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A

Alaska Air Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

