Analyzing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.20 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Borr Drilling and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 26.45%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

