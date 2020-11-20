Analyzing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 7 6 1 2.47 SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $152.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.63%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.06%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and SPS Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 4.94 $681.81 million $4.13 29.24 SPS Commerce $279.12 million 12.03 $33.71 million $0.99 96.09

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 18.52% 391.74% 13.02% SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats SPS Commerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace, as well as Citrix Analytics for security, performance, and operations. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves health care, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

