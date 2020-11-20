Analyzing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 4 0 0 2.00 Empire State Realty Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.69 $37.28 million $1.43 8.86 Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 2.00 $51.19 million $0.90 9.44

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81% Empire State Realty Trust 0.69% 0.24% 0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Empire State Realty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

