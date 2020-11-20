Analyzing Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) & Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Naspers and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $4.00 billion 21.65 $3.14 billion N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 1.93 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Naspers and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Naspers beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.