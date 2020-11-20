Analyzing Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) & The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and The LGL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $25.98 million 0.78 $460,000.00 N/A N/A The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.44 $7.02 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International -2.34% -3.35% -2.64% The LGL Group 17.92% 8.77% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orbit International and The LGL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The LGL Group beats Orbit International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power supplies, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

