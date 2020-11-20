Analyzing Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energía and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.28 $692.00 million $9.50 1.37 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.63 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.45

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pampa Energía and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67 American Electric Power 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pampa Energía currently has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential downside of 14.75%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 6.12% 5.80% 2.47% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Pampa Energía on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

