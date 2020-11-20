Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.29

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.29 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 14562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 734,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,226,889. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 1,184,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.