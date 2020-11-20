Anterix Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $7,729,000. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth about $3,073,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 332,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,890.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,142 shares of company stock worth $1,569,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

