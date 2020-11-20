Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

