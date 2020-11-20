Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,044 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,052. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

