Aperio Group LLC Acquires 13,022 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 269.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $157.14 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.75.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

