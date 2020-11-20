Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.