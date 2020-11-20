Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

