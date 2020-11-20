Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.