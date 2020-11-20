Aperio Group LLC Buys 25,854 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 2.0% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 200,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $108.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

