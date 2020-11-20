Aperio Group LLC Buys 26,198 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.