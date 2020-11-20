Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,398 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

