Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,215.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,210.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3,738.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

