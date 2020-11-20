Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $2,688,300.00. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,447 shares of company stock worth $16,003,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $312.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

