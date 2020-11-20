Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 177.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842,372 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $10,932,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

