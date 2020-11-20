Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,993 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

