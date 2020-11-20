Aperio Group LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 109,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $436,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

