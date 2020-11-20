Aperio Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sunrun worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $173,190,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock worth $555,433,682. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5,944.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

