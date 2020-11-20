Aperio Group LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.18 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.