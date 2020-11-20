Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.75 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

